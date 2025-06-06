Iran’s non-oil trade with Türkiye picks up steam

In the first month of the current Iranian year, Iran's non-oil exports to Türkiye reached $248 million, reflecting a 2.8% increase in value but a significant 43.4% decline in weight compared to the same period last year. Overall, Iran’s non-oil exports for the month totaled $2.94 billion, showing a decrease of 8% in value and 8.3% in weight compared to the previous year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register