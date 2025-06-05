Azerbaijan's state budget revenues surge by margin in 5M2025

In the first five months of the year, Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues totaled 17.1 billion manats, exceeding forecasts by nearly 640 million manats. The main contributors were tax collections, oil fund transfers, and other non-oil income, while some shortfall was noted in revenues from paid public services.

