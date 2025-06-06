ADB and AIIB evaluate green energy project funding avenues in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. A meeting on the prospects for financing green energy projects in Azerbaijan was held in the Philippines with the participation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) representatives, Trend reports.

This took place within the framework of the 2025-Asia Clean Energy Forum organized by the ADB in Manila, under the theme "Powering the Future: Clean Energy Innovations, Regional Cooperation and Integration, Financing Solutions".

Thus, Azerbaijan was represented at the event by a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov.

The official spoke at a panel organized within the forum on the topic "Green Corridors for a Shared Future of the Central, West and East Asian Regions".

The speech provided information on Azerbaijan's goals in the field of renewable energy, interregional infrastructure projects implemented for the export of green energy, and possible cooperation opportunities with Asian countries in this context.

Simultaneously, the energy strategies unveiled under the auspices of the COP29 summit convened in our nation underscored the prospects generated for expediting the sustainable transition and fostering global collaboration.



During the engagement, delegates from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, alongside representatives from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, convened at a roundtable focused on the Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor initiative.



The symposium deliberated on fortifying energy interconnections, advancing sustainable energy transit pathways, and exploring multilateral collaborative prospects within this domain.



A collaborative symposium convened with the engagement of ADB and AIIB delegates to explore the potential avenues for capital infusion into green energy initiatives within Azerbaijan's economic landscape.



Furthermore, a strategic engagement was convened with ADB Executive Director Rachel Thompson.

The meeting discussed the current issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and ADB in the energy sector, especially the prospects for joint activities on renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.

An exchange of views was held on the work done by Azerbaijan towards the development of green energy corridors and financial mechanisms to support investment in this area.

