ADB considers allocation for first phase of Kambarata-1 HPP in Kyrgyzstan

The Asian Development Bank is considering providing $130–150 million for the first phase of Kyrgyzstan’s Kambarata-1 hydropower project. The plans were discussed during Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev’s visit to Manila. The project, estimated at $3.5 billion, is expected to take 6.5 years and produce 5.6 billion kWh annually.

