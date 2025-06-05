Estonia opts out of mine ban treaty over growing defense concerns

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5.​ Estonia has taken a major step toward enhancing its national defense capabilities by moving to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention — an international treaty banning anti-personnel landmines, Trend reports via Estonia's MFA.

According to information, the Estonian Parliament (Riigikogu) adopted a withdrawal law, which now awaits final promulgation by the President.

“I welcome the Riigikogu’s decision to adopt the withdrawal law,” said Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

“Leaving the convention gives the Estonian Defence Forces greater flexibility and freedom to choose weapons systems and solutions needed to strengthen national defense. This significantly broadens the options for protecting Estonia’s security. I hope the President will promulgate the law soon.”

The Ottawa Convention, also known as the Mine Ban Treaty, came into effect in 1999, and Estonia became a signatory in 2004. However, Tsahkna noted that the security environment in Europe has deteriorated dramatically over the past two decades, especially in light of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“In the current context, withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention is the right step for Estonia,” he said.

Despite the withdrawal, Estonia remains committed to international humanitarian norms. The Foreign Minister emphasized the country’s continued dedication to minimizing the impact of warfare on civilians and supporting humanitarian demining efforts.

Estonia is not alone in this shift. Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Finland have also initiated similar processes to withdraw from the treaty. Latvia and Lithuania have already passed the necessary legislation, while Finland and Poland are expected to debate the issue in their respective parliaments in the coming months.

“With this decision to withdraw, NATO’s eastern flank countries send a clear message that they are ready and able to use all necessary measures against the aggressor to protect their territories and freedom,” Tsahkna said. “These decisions are not easy, but given the deteriorated security situation, all means to strengthen our deterrence and defense capabilities must be considered.”

Estonia’s withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention will take effect six months after official notification is submitted, provided the country is not engaged in an armed conflict at that time.