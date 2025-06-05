Azerbaijani Committee Chair meets with diaspora leaders in Belgium (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Fuad Muradov, Chair of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a meeting with leaders of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in Belgium, accompanied by Vagif Sadigov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the State Committee told Trend.

The meeting took place at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belgium.

Among the attendees were Ilaha Taghiyeva, head of the "Fireland" Azerbaijani Association; Anar Malik, vice president of the Federation of Azerbaijanis in Belgium (BAF); Emin Aliyev, leader of "MADANI – Cultural, Sports, Intellectual, Solidarity and Future Opportunities Space of Azerbaijanis"; Rufat Abbasov, founder of "Radio Octo"; Yasaman Abbasi, co-founder of the "BUTAM" Azerbaijani Cultural Association; and Aysu Ahmad, co-chair of the Heritage-Azerbaijan Belgian Student Association. Committee and embassy staff also took part in the discussions.

The meeting emphasized the importance of strengthening unity and solidarity among Azerbaijanis living abroad and the need to more effectively convey Azerbaijan’s rightful positions to the international community. Participants exchanged views on upcoming projects, future goals, and planned initiatives. Questions from attendees were also addressed.

