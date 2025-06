TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 5. Uzbek airline Centrum Air is set to launch direct flights between Russian's Novosibirsk and Namangan starting June 23, 2025, Trend reports.

Flights will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Centrum Air is a privately owned airline established in 2023 and headquartered in Tashkent. As of May 2025, the airline's fleet consisted of 10 aircraft.