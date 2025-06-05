Azerbaijan ready to advance urban and climate solutions, says deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. As Azerbaijan prepares to host both World Environment Day 2026 and the World Urban Forum 2026 in Baku, we are ready to contribute and collaborate with the international community by sharing knowledge, exchanging best practices, and promoting solutions that lead to more sustainable and resilient cities and communities, said Umayra Taghiyeva, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, as she addressed global delegates at the World Environment Day 2025 commemoration ceremony in South Korea, Trend reports.

She highlighted Azerbaijan’s recent leadership role in global climate governance. "Under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, we successfully hosted one of the most impactful UNFCCC COPs - COP29," she said.

As COP29 Presidency continues through 2025, Azerbaijan is determined to maintain momentum. "We are committed to continuing this legacy by providing a platform to raise ambition and enable action. We believe that the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) - which we call the Baku Finance Goal - and cooperation under Article 6 will significantly contribute to global climate efforts," she said.

Taghiyeva also underscored the crucial role of urban areas in advancing climate and environmental goals. "COP29 highlights the critical role of cities in driving climate action and delivering environmental solutions," she noted.

The deputy minister commended South Korea for its contributions to sustainable urban development. "We applaud the Republic of Korea for its leadership in smart city development," she said. "As South Korea hands over the role of host for World Environment Day, it is a great honor for Azerbaijan to take on this responsibility and carry the momentum forward".

On June 5, the World Environment Day was held on Jeju Island, hosted by the Republic of Korea. Organized annually by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), this global event was dedicated this year to the theme "Beat Plastic Pollution", promoting joint action to reduce plastic waste and advance the transition to a circular economy.

Azerbaijan will host World Environment Day in 2026. The event will focus on the theme of climate change. This important occasion will not only showcase Azerbaijan’s contribution to international environmental cooperation, but also help promote the outcomes of COP29 and build momentum ahead of the 13th World Urban Forum, which will also be held in Azerbaijan next year.