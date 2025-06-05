CIS heads of government sign range of agreements at Dushanbe meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. A series of agreements were signed following the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government held in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony took place on June 5 in the capital of Tajikistan, as part of the official meeting of heads of government from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries.

The agreements cover a wide range of areas, including cooperation in the development of heavy engineering and light industry, harmonization of national air traffic management systems, and collaboration in public health.

Other documents adopted include the establishment of a CIS Volunteer Forum, the development of a joint system for monitoring and assessing radiation, chemical, and biological conditions by the defense ministries of CIS member states, the introduction of a new honorary badge “For the Development of Tourism in the CIS,” and the launch of an interstate program for the rehabilitation of territories affected by uranium mining activities.