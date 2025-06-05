Kazakhstan–Germany pact paves way for high-tech, safer transport future

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

During an official visit to Germany, Kazakhstan’s Transport Minister Marat Karabayev met with key German transport companies to strengthen cooperation. Discussions included establishing direct flights on the Shymkent–Munich route, adopting advanced airport technologies, and enhancing aviation digitalization and safety.

