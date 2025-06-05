Serbia’s industrial water use grows amid sharp mining surge
Photo: Wikipedia
In 2024, Serbia’s industrial water use saw a slight increase despite varied trends across sectors, with mining consumption soaring and manufacturing declining. Nearly all water was sourced internally, highlighting the sector’s reliance on its own abstraction. This report also reveals significant wastewater treatment efforts across key manufacturing divisions, underscoring growing environmental focus within Serbia’s industry.
