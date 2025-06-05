ADB supports energy modernization projects in Kyrgyzstan

The Asian Development Bank has confirmed its commitment to provide a grant for modernizing the energy settlement system in Kyrgyzstan and is considering financing the first phase of a major hydropower project. Additionally, the bank supports the implementation of new eco-friendly technologies, including a floating solar power station. Discussions on joint initiatives between ADB and Kyrgyz authorities are ongoing.

