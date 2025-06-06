Oman’s SalamAir launches direct flights to Kazakhstan's Almaty

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 6. Omani low-cost carrier SalamAir has officially launched direct flights between Muscat and Almaty, with the inaugural service taking off on June 5, 2025, Trend reports.

The new route will operate three times a week - on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays - connecting Kazakhstan’s largest city with Oman’s capital.

SalamAir is a budget airline based at Muscat International Airport. As of December 2024, the carrier operated a fleet of 14 aircraft.

The launch marks SalamAir’s entry into the Kazakh market, expanding travel options for both tourists and business travelers between the Gulf and Central Asia.