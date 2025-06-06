Azerbaijan discloses number of apartments rented out through state

So far, the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund has extended loans totaling 3.53 billion manat ($2.08 billion) to over 54,000 borrowers across Azerbaijan. Guarantees and subsidies have helped back loans amounting to 549.4 million manat ($324 million). In addition, more than 7,200 apartments have been made available through rent-to-own programs.

