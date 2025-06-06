Outbound money transfers from Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstani tenge drop in 1Q2025

Outbound money transfers from Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstani tenge fell sharply in Q1 2025, with transactions down 44.4 percent and volume down 44.7 percent year-on-year. A total of 500 transactions worth 81.9 million tenge (around $160,526) were recorded. No inbound tenge transfers occurred during the period.

