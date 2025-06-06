Azerbaijan set to construct new medical institution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6.​ Construction work will be carried out on the second stage of the Specialized Narcological Medical Institution in Mashtagha settlement, Sabunchu district, Baku city, Trend reports.

Although the Directorate of Facilities Under Construction under the Ministry of Health launched the relevant measures several months ago, the implementation of the process hasn't yet begun.

Thus, the institution hasn't yet been able to identify the company that will carry out the construction work.

Despite this, the relevant tender has been announced again.

The state service predicted that the work to be done will cost 18.52 million manat ($10.9 million).

It's noteworthy that the construction of the first stage of the institution was launched in late 2023.

