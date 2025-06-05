EBRD seals strategic deals to strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s private sector

Photo: EBRD

Jurgen Rigterink, First Vice President of the EBRD, signed key agreements in Bishkek to support Kyrgyzstan’s private sector, including two risk-sharing deals totaling $2.25 million and a $100,000 grant. He also met with top officials and local businesses to advance projects under the Bank’s new country strategy.

