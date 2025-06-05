National Bank of Kazakhstan pauses rate changes, eyes inflation dynamics
Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan
The National Bank of Kazakhstan’s Monetary Policy Committee has decided to maintain a high base interest rate, considering recent inflation trends. Inflation is driven mainly by rising costs in services and food. The next rate decision will be announced in July 2025.
