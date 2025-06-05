Azerbaijani oil drops in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on June 4 fell by $1.4 (2 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $68.47 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went down by $1.43 (2.1 percent) to $67.13 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude fell by $1.43 (2.6 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $53.77 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, decreased by $1.4 (2.1 percent) in price from the previous rate, settling at $64.7 per barrel.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

