Baku hosts Azerbaijan-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The Azerbaijan-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference is taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

The event is attended by first-level bureau-level official of the Guangdong Committee for the Promotion of Chinese Trade (CCPIT Guangdong) Bai Mingshao, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev, Chairman of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Lin Keqing, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Alat Free Economic Zone Management Organization (AFEZ) Valeh Alasgarov, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov.

The event is expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between CCPIT Guangdong and AZPROMO.

