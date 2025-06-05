Another “Zero Waste” solidarity marathon dedicated to World Environment Day – June 5

In connection with June 5 – World Environment Day – another “Zero Waste” solidarity marathon was held at the initiative of the Red Hearts Foundation and Kapital Bank, and in partnership with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The event took place along the Caspian coastline in the Istisu settlement of the Khachmaz district. A total of 847 kilograms of household waste was collected during the cleanup and handed over to the appropriate services.

Fifty-seven employees from Kapital Bank’s branch network in the Guba-Khachmaz economic region voluntarily participated in the coastal cleanup of the Caspian Sea.

The main goal of the campaign is to draw public attention to the importance of proper waste management and preserving environmental cleanliness, while also highlighting the ecological situation in coastal regions.

Commenting on the project, President of the Red Hearts Foundation Yusif Poladov emphasized that in 2024, which was declared the Year of Solidarity for a Green World by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the marathon launched by the Red Hearts Foundation and Kapital Bank is being held on a regular basis. The goal of the marathon is to raise environmental awareness and sensitivity in society, to promote cleanliness in coastal, mountainous, and forested areas, to prevent these territories from being polluted with household waste, and to encourage everyone to act more responsibly towards nature.

“Red Hearts” was founded in December 2019 at the initiative of Kapital Bank employees. The organization, which operates as a foundation from 2020, mainly contributes to the formation of a culture of philanthropy in our country. Addressing sensitive and important issues such as environmental protection, ecological balance restoration, education, training, and enlightenment, “Red Hearts” engages in social initiatives. By visiting https://redhearts.az you can get acquainted with Fund’s activities and support by making a donation.