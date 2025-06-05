S&P Global predicts strong government support for Uzbekistan’s NMMC
S&P Global highlights the strategic importance of Uzbekistan’s state-owned gold producer NMMC and its strong government ties, signaling likely extraordinary support amid ongoing economic reforms. However, risks remain due to limited protections against potential fiscal pressures from the state.
