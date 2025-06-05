Kazakhstan launches construction of new LPG processing plant in its Atyrau

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Construction has begun in Kazakhstan’s Atyrau region on a modern LPG (iquefied petroleum gas) processing plant for the Kashagan field. The facility will handle intake, transshipment, and fractionation to ensure stable domestic LPG supply and reduce fuel shortages.

