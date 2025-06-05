Azerbaijan represents China's largest trading partner in South Caucasus - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. China and Azerbaijan announced the establishment of a strategic partnership last July. In April this year, the heads of state of the countries reached an agreement and made a decision to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership, the Chairman of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Lin Keqing said, Trend reports.



He made the remark at the Azerbaijan-China Conference on Trade and Economic Cooperation held in Baku today.

'‘This is not only the fruit of many years of friendly relations between the two countries, but also the beginning of a new page in trade and economic cooperation,’' he added.

He stated that the cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the One Belt, One Road initiative has already yielded serious results: "Azerbaijan has become China's largest trade partner in the South Caucasus region. This time the purpose of the Guangdong Province delegation's visit to Azerbaijan is to promote mutual development between Guangdong and Azerbaijan in wider areas and at a higher level. Guangdong Province is the largest province in China in terms of economy, population and foreign trade, and is also a leading region in China's reform and opening-up policy.

'' Let us jointly share the dividends of Guangdong's green transformation and modernization by combining our province's high-quality refining and chemical industries, hydrogen power, new materials and new energy projects.

Third, to continuously expand the scale of trade cooperation between the two regions. As one of China's leading provinces in manufacturing, Guangdong has already formed a modern industrial system based on advanced manufacturing. “All 31 major manufacturing industries are represented in the province, and 9 major industrial clusters such as next-generation electronic information, intelligent home appliances, automobile manufacturing and new energy have been formed.” he noted.

Lin Keqing noted that thousands of businessmen attended the 137th Canton Fair, which was recently held in Guangzhou. He said 280,000 foreign buyers from 219 countries and regions attended the fair, up 17.3 percent over the same period last year.

"The total value of export contracts at the event amounted to $25.44 billion, up 3 percent. We hope that bilateral trade with Azerbaijan will be further strengthened, more high-quality products from Guangdong will enter the Azerbaijani market, and at the same time, selected Azerbaijani products such as pomegranates, grape wine, poultry, hazelnuts and almonds will also be introduced to the Guangdong market." he stressed.

“This will continuously improve the quality and level of trade between the two regions.” the official concluded.