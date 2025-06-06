Azerbaijan reveals volume of AZIPS, LVPCSS and IPS payments in 2024
In 2024, Azerbaijan’s National Payment System processed 760.2 billion manats ($447.1 billion) in 168.6 million transactions. The Government Payment Portal handled 8.1 billion manats ($4.78 billion), mostly cashless. Cashless card payments and e-commerce surged over 60 percent.
