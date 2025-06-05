World Bank’s regional director wraps up her work in Central Asia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 5. Regional Director of the World Bank for Central Asia Tatiana Proskuryakova is concluding her mission in the region, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

On this occasion, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev met with Proskuryakova. During the meeting, the sides discussed current areas of bilateral cooperation, including progress on the Kambarata HPP-1 project.

Torobaev expressed appreciation for the World Bank’s ongoing support, noting the significant expansion of the bank’s project portfolio in Kyrgyzstan across sectors such as energy, irrigation, water supply, education, and healthcare. He also highlighted support for small and medium-sized enterprises and development partner contributions to a major drinking water access initiative.

In response, Proskuryakova expressed gratitude for the recognition and emphasized the importance of the partnership with Kyrgyzstan.

“I am pleased with the progress Kyrgyzstan has made in recent years. You want to make a ‘snow leopard leap’—I believe you will become the leopard of Central Asia,” she said, expressing confidence in continued collaboration to support sustainable development and improve the well-being of the Kyrgyz people.