Economy Materials 5 June 2025 16:01 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan offers new land area for investors in Alat Free Economic Zone

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan's Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) is recognized as one of the most attractive free economic zones in the region. I would like to announce plans to offer 60 hectares of land to future investors, said Valeh Alaskerov, Chairman of the Management Board of AFEZ, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference in Baku, Alaskerov articulated that in the imminent timeframe, an augmented allocation of 138 hectares will be rendered accessible to stakeholders, and within a fiscal year, a comprehensive offering of 364 hectares will be unveiled. He articulated that at present, we possess an aggregate of more than 6,500 hectares of land earmarked for investment opportunities.

