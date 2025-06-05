IEA projects first drop in upstream oil spending since 2020
The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects a 4% decline in global upstream oil and gas investment in 2025, bringing total spending to just under $570 billion. This would mark the first drop in upstream investment since 2020, driven primarily by a more than 6% reduction in oil investment.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy