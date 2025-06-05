IEA projects first drop in upstream oil spending since 2020

The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects a 4% decline in global upstream oil and gas investment in 2025, bringing total spending to just under $570 billion. This would mark the first drop in upstream investment since 2020, driven primarily by a more than 6% reduction in oil investment.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register