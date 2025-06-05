Uzbekistan launches pilot freight transport along new corridor to China and Mongolia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 5. Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, in cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has launched the first pilot freight transport along the Uzbekistan–Kyrgyzstan–China–Mongolia corridor to expand market access and establish new road freight routes, Trend reports.

This milestone marks the beginning of a promising international transport corridor, made possible through effective collaboration between participating countries and joint efforts in developing logistics infrastructure. The corridor opens up new opportunities for trade growth and enhanced transport and logistics connectivity across the region.

The newly established route is expected to significantly boost the volume of export and import freight between the involved countries, expand the geography of trade relations, and reduce delivery times for goods.

Amid ongoing challenges in the global logistics market, the development of this corridor is especially important for Uzbek national carriers. It offers a strategic advantage for expanding their business, improving operational efficiency, and strengthening their position at both regional and global levels.