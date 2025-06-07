Azerbaijan oil increases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on June 6 grew by $0.92 (1.33 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $70.16 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went up by $0.91 (1.28 percent) to $68.84 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude rose by $0.88 (1.61 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $55.36 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, increased by $0.87 (1.29 percent) in price from the previous rate, settling at $68.11 per barrel.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.