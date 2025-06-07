Kazakhstan sets sights on deepening investment ties with China’s ICBC

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is exploring entry into the Chinese debt market with plans to issue bonds worth up to 5 billion yuan ($700 million) to deepen long-term investment cooperation with China’s ICBC. Strengthening financial ties, the two countries aim to expand joint projects in key sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, and green finance, building on a robust bilateral trade relationship that reached $44 billion in 2024.

