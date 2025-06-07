Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Defense Ministry's leadership meets with military personnel during the holiday (PHOTO)

Society Materials 7 June 2025 13:45 (UTC +04:00)
Defense Ministry's leadership meets with military personnel during the holiday (PHOTO)

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. On the occasion of the Gurban Bayram, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense visited military units and met with the personnel, Trend reports.

The congratulations of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, were conveyed to the military personnel.

The leadership of the Ministry also met with servicemen at the combat positions and inquired about their service and combat activities.

Defense Ministry's leadership meets with military personnel during the holiday (PHOTO)
