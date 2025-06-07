Azerbaijan, Czech Republic discuss strengthening political ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. A regular meeting of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic was held in Prague, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and the delegation of the Czech Republic was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Jan Marian.

During the consultations, an exchange of views took place on the prospects for the development of political relations between the two countries, the importance of mutual visits and contacts within the framework of international events to promote continuous political dialogue was emphasized.

In the context of cooperation in the economic sphere, the possibilities of increasing bilateral trade turnover, as well as the implementation of joint projects in such areas as energy, transport, and high technology were discussed. The strategic role of Azerbaijan in the framework of important transport projects was highly appreciated.

The meeting also provided detailed information on the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and the factors hindering this process.

During the visit, Fariz Rzayev also held other bilateral meetings and took part in round tables with representatives of leading research and analytical centers.