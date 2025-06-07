IEA projects transport investment to hit record $330B in 2025
Photo: Artificial Intelligence
Global investment in the transport sector has more than doubled over the past decade and is set to surpass $330 billion in 2025, driven largely by electrification efforts, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy