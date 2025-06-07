Iran's South Pars gas company reveals production stake in tenth refinery
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company’s 10th processing plant delivered over 17 billion cubic meters of gas and produced significant amounts of condensate and other byproducts during the last Iranian year. With plans to increase local supply coverage to 95% this year, the plant plays a key role in Iran’s gas network, sourcing rich gas from phase 19 of the South Pars field, one of the world’s largest shared gas reserves with Qatar.
