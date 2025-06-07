President of Uzbekistan receives international investors

Photo: Official website of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. On June 7, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation of foreign investors consisting of Chairman of the Board of Al Mirqab Capital Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani and Senior Managing Director of Blackrock Investment Company Adebayo Ogunlesi, Trend reports.

The issues of developing mutually beneficial cooperation and implementing promising investment projects in Uzbekistan were discussed.

Large infrastructure and industrial projects of public-private partnership were identified as priority areas, including the modernization of gas and electricity distribution networks, water supply systems, construction of power generation and storage facilities, high-speed railways, construction of real estate and business infrastructure.

Following the talks, an agreement was reached on the adoption of a roadmap for the systematic promotion of promising projects.