Turkmen-Turkish Bank announces tender for external audit of operational risk controls
The Turkmen-Turkish Joint Commercial Bank has announced an international tender for the external audit of its internal control system related to operational risks for the year 2024. The tender is open to organizations and enterprises of any form of ownership, including foreign companies, provided they hold the relevant license.
