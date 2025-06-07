Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 7, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 30 currencies increased and 14 currencies decreased compared to June 3.

As for CBI, $1 equals 628,232 rials, and one euro is 716,039 rials, while on June 3, one euro was 716,819 rials.

Currency Rial on June 7 Rial on June 3 1 US dollar USD 628,232 627,126 1 British pound GBP 850,066 849,610 1 Swiss franc CHF 764,204 767,095 1 Swedish króna SEK 65,159 65,752 1 Norwegian krone NOK 62,150 62,171 1 Danish krone DKK 96,000 96,079 1 Indian rupee INR 7,324 7,346 1 UAE Dirham AED 171,064 170,763 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2.051,116 2.045,507 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 222,620 222,488 100 Japanese yen JPY 433,641 439,223 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 80,057 79,945 1 Omani rial OMR 1,632,715 1,629,874 1 Canadian dollar CAD 459,022 457,690 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 378,086 378,330 1 South African rand ZAR 35,348 35,077 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,021 16,005 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,930 7,919 1 Qatari riyal QAR 172,591 172,287 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 48,011 47,911 1 Syrian pound SYP 48 48 1 Australian dollar AUD 408,092 407,168 1 Saudi riyal SAR 167,529 167,234 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,670,830 1,667,888 1 Singapore dollar SGD 487,182 487,807 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 514,198 513,297 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 21,000 20,949 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 299 299 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 457,558 458,906 1 Libyan dinar LYD 115,346 115,001 1 Chinese yuan CNY 87,370 87,107 100 Thai baht THB 1,919,858 1,928,187 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 148,526 147,351 1,000 South Korean won KRW 461,680 455,441 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 886,082 884,522 1 euro EUR 716,039 716,819 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 123,136 122,619 1 Georgian lari GEL 230,157 229,632 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 38,513 38,475 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,997 9,033 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 191,829 191,499 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 369,544 368,898 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,124,209 1,126,439 1 Tajik somoni TJS 63,558 62,789 1 Turkmen manat TMT 179,154 178,764 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,388 6,453

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 810,981 rials and $1 costs 711,531 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.