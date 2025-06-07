Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran Materials 7 June 2025 10:06 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 7

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 7, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 30 currencies increased and 14 currencies decreased compared to June 3.

As for CBI, $1 equals 628,232 rials, and one euro is 716,039 rials, while on June 3, one euro was 716,819 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 7

Rial on June 3

1 US dollar

USD

628,232

627,126

1 British pound

GBP

850,066

849,610

1 Swiss franc

CHF

764,204

767,095

1 Swedish króna

SEK

65,159

65,752

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

62,150

62,171

1 Danish krone

DKK

96,000

96,079

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,324

7,346

1 UAE Dirham

AED

171,064

170,763

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2.051,116

2.045,507

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

222,620

222,488

100 Japanese yen

JPY

433,641

439,223

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

80,057

79,945

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,632,715

1,629,874

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

459,022

457,690

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

378,086

378,330

1 South African rand

ZAR

35,348

35,077

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,021

16,005

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,930

7,919

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

172,591

172,287

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

48,011

47,911

1 Syrian pound

SYP

48

48

1 Australian dollar

AUD

408,092

407,168

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

167,529

167,234

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,670,830

1,667,888

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

487,182

487,807

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

514,198

513,297

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

21,000

20,949

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

299

299

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

457,558

458,906

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

115,346

115,001

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

87,370

87,107

100 Thai baht

THB

1,919,858

1,928,187

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

148,526

147,351

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

461,680

455,441

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

886,082

884,522

1 euro

EUR

716,039

716,819

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

123,136

122,619

1 Georgian lari

GEL

230,157

229,632

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

38,513

38,475

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,997

9,033

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

191,829

191,499

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

369,544

368,898

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,124,209

1,126,439

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

63,558

62,789

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

179,154

178,764

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,388

6,453

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 810,981 rials and $1 costs 711,531 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 788,891 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,150 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 832,000–835,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 952,000–955,000 rials.

