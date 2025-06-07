Delivery of Eid al-Adha food to families continues at the initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. On the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, head and founder of IDEA Public Union, delivery of food on the occasion of Eid al-Adha to low-income families continues at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva.

IDEA told AZERTAC that the latest phase of the charity action, held under the Our Kitchen social project, took place in Baku’s Garadagh district. There, 200 families in need received holiday meat donations.

The project, launched on Leyla Aliyeva’s initiative, aims to strengthen social solidarity by delivering hot meals and food assistance to underprivileged families and individuals. Since its launch, “Our Kitchen” volunteers have provided warm meals and food support to hundreds of thousands of people across Baku and surrounding regions, offering daily care and hope.

The project’s website - bizimmetbex.az - is now active, offering opportunities for donations and volunteer participation.