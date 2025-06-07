Peking to Paris Motor Challenge returns to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. One of the world’s most thrilling automotive competitions — the international rally Peking to Paris Motor Challenge — is passing through Azerbaijan for the second time, Trend reports.

The vintage car rally is being held with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, and the Baku City Circuit Operating Company.

The Peking to Paris Motor Challenge is a true test for legendary 20th-century automobiles and their crews. Over 37 days, participants must cover 14,500 kilometers across 12 countries. The rally began on May 17 at the Great Wall of China and, after passing through China, Mongolia, and Kazakhstan, has now reached Azerbaijan.

Today, on June 7 at 18:00, a vintage car exhibition opened in the Seaside National Park near the "Seven Beauties" fountain. The oldest participating vehicle is an American LaFrance Type 10 from 1917, while the newest is a 1984 Toyota Hilux.

On June 9, the Azerbaijani stage of the rally will begin at the Heydar Aliyev Center and will run through Gobustan, Shamakhi, the Ajinohur-Jeyranchol plain, and other scenic regions of Azerbaijan, ending in Gakh. A total of 55 vintage cars will take part in the Azerbaijani leg of the rally. The participants will leave the country on June 10.

After Azerbaijan, the rally will continue through the challenging routes of Georgia and Türkiye, followed by the final European stage through Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Austria, and Switzerland, ending in France.

It is worth noting that the Peking to Paris rally has been held since 1907, and this is only the second time in its history that it passes through Azerbaijan.