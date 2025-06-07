ITFC trade finance approvals hit record high in 2024
Photo: ITFC
The approvals spanned 110 operations across 26 countries, reinforcing the Corporation’s growing role in supporting economic growth and regional integration among its Member Countries.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy