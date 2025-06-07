Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs discuss preparations for ECO Summit in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Today, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers discussed issues arising from the Azerbaijan-Pakistan partnership, as well as various aspects of the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the growing dynamic of high-level and top-level reciprocal visits. They also reviewed matters stemming from the recent Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Pakistan Trilateral Summit held in Lachin, including preparations for the upcoming Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Istanbul on June 21–22, and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit that Azerbaijan will host in July this year.

During the call, the two ministers also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest.