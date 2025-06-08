Iran's nuclear activities are completely transparent - Pezeshkian

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, Trend reports.

Pezeshkian said that his country is ready for inspection of its nuclear facilities, but does not accept coercion. According to him, the country's nuclear activities are completely transparent, which has been repeatedly confirmed by the IAEA.

Nurtleu, in turn, expressed Kazakhstan's respect for Iran's principled and logical position on peaceful nuclear activities.

The parties agreed to develop bilateral relations in all areas.