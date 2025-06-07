Kazakhstan to launch ferry route connecting Kuryk and Azerbaijan’s Alat port

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Mangistau region

For the first time, Kazakhstan will launch regular ferry services on the "Kuryk–Alat–Kuryk" route, operated by MSC Middle Corridor Maritime using specialized vessels built by a Georgian investor. Starting September 2025, the route will run 8–9 times monthly, each ferry carrying up to 54 trucks. The fleet will expand with four additional ferries by 2027.

