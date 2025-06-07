Global coal investment to peak in 2025 as growth slows, IEA says
Global investment in coal production is projected to reach a record high in 2025, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), marking a 4% increase from 2024. However, the pace of growth is showing signs of slowing, with this year’s rate of increase only half the average annual rise seen over the past five years.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy