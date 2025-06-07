NATO launches major military exercise in Baltic region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. From June 5 to 20, the Baltic Sea region will host the large-scale annual international military exercise BALTOPS 25 (Baltic Operations 2025).

Data obtained by Trend from the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Latvia.

Led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet and command-and-controlled by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, this critical exercise brings together NATO allies to strengthen joint operational capabilities and demonstrate the alliance’s commitment to regional defense and freedom of navigation.

BALTOPS 25 will involve 16 NATO member states, more than 40 naval vessels, 25 aircraft, and approximately 9,000 military personnel. Participating nations include Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The goal of the exercise is to improve cooperation and interoperability among NATO forces, enhance rapid-response readiness across all branches of the armed forces, and ensure stability and security in the Baltic Sea region.

Throughout the two-week exercise, various tactical operations will take place across multiple locations, including Latvia, involving joint air, land, and sea forces. Latvian participants include members of the National Guard’s 4th Kurzeme Brigade, Naval Forces, Air Force, Mechanized Infantry Brigade, Training and Doctrine Command, and partner units from the United States, Portugal, and Italy.

Training missions will cover a wide range of operational capabilities, including:

Unmanned systems integration

Medical evacuation drills



Air defense operations

Maritime interdiction and anti-submarine warfare

Mine countermeasures

Amphibious landings

Combat engineering support

These exercises reflect NATO’s focus on multidomain interoperability and modern military technologies.

Latvia has participated in BALTOPS since 1996, reinforcing its ongoing contribution to regional defense and alliance solidarity.