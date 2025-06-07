IEA warns of sharp decline in low-carbon investment

Photo: EBRD

Investment by the oil and gas sector in low-emissions energy technologies dropped to $22 billion in 2024, marking a 25% decline from the previous year, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). The figure represents just 2.5% of the industry’s total capital expenditure and is expected to fall by another 10% in 2025.

