IEA warns of sharp decline in low-carbon investment
Photo: EBRD
Investment by the oil and gas sector in low-emissions energy technologies dropped to $22 billion in 2024, marking a 25% decline from the previous year, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). The figure represents just 2.5% of the industry’s total capital expenditure and is expected to fall by another 10% in 2025.
