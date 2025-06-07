Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant delivers major fuel savings since 2013

Since 2013, Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant has produced over 72 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, significantly reducing emissions and conserving fuel. With additional units under construction, the plant is poised to further cut annual crude oil and gas consumption by millions of barrels and cubic meters.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register