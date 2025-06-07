Kazakhstan’s Kuryk port surges to new heights with record cargo in May 2025

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

In May, Kazakhstan’s Kuryk Port set a new monthly cargo transshipment record of 267,000 tons, surpassing the previous high from June 2023. Key exports included barley, fuel oil, and chemicals. Located on the eastern Caspian Sea, the port plays a vital role in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

