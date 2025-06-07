Kazakhstan’s Kuryk port surges to new heights with record cargo in May 2025
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
In May, Kazakhstan’s Kuryk Port set a new monthly cargo transshipment record of 267,000 tons, surpassing the previous high from June 2023. Key exports included barley, fuel oil, and chemicals. Located on the eastern Caspian Sea, the port plays a vital role in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy