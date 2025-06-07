Azerbaijani flag is hoisted at NATO MARSEC COE (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. On June 2, a ceremony was held to hoist the National Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the NATO Maritime Security Centre of Excellence (MARSEC COE), located in Istanbul, Republic of Türkiye, Trend reports.

During the ceremony attended by the military personnel of the centre, the National Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan was hoisted to the sound of the National Anthem.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief of the NATO MARSEC COE, 1st grade Captain Mehmet Cengiz Ekren emphasized the role of maritime security in global trade, international cooperation, and collective security, highlighting its vital importance in today’s globalized world. It was also emphasized that the admission of the Republic of Azerbaijan as the fifth member of the NATO MARSEC COE is a significant development and a reflection of its dedication to shaping the future of maritime security alongside the current member countries — Türkiye, Greece, Portugal, and Romania. The speech also expressed confidence that 3rd grade Captain Muradov Murad Eldar, who has been appointed to the position of "EDU/007 – Education Staff Officer" at the NATO MARSEC COE for a three-year term starting in 2025, will successfully apply the experience gained during his service in the Motherland.

At the end of the ceremony, a commemorative gift was presented to Azerbaijani officer in honor of the Republic of Azerbaijan's accession to the NATO MARSEC COE as a contributing country.